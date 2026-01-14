Menu
Brazil’s Lula calls Putin to discuss Venezuela

Putin and Lula discussed international issues, focusing on the situation surrounding Venezuela. The parties reaffirmed their shared approaches to ensuring the republic's sovereignty and national interests.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 18:32 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 18:32 IST
