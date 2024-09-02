Brazil's Supreme Court forms majority to uphold X suspension

A five-member panel of Brazil's Supreme Court formed a majority on Monday to uphold Justice Alexandre de Moraes' ruling to shut down social media platform X in the country for not complying with local norms.

Justices Flavio Dino and Cristiano Zanin sided with Moraes, forming a majority even if Justices Luiz Fux and Carmen Lucia were still to cast their votes.

X was taken down in Brazil, one of its largest markets, in the early hours of Saturday following a decision by Moraes, after the platform missed a court-imposed deadline to name a legal representative in Brazil as required by local law.

Moraes also ordered that those who continued to access X via VPNs be fined up to 50,000 reais ($8,865.56) per day.

Moraes and X owner Elon Musk have been locked in a months-long feud after the social media giant challenged legal orders to block accounts implicated in probes of alleged spreading of distorted news and hate in Brazil.