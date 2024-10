BRICS Summit in Kazan signalled 'new constructive agenda' shaping: Russia

Briefing the media here on the outcomes of last week’s BRICS Summit, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said it was the first summit in the expanded format with leaders from 35 states and six international organizations, including the UN Secretary General as well as Asian, African and Latin American countries, who joined the BRICS Plus/Outreach formats.