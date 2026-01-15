<p>A US Senate hearing on safety and regulation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Abortion">abortion </a>pills took a dramatic turn on Wednesday when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Republican%20">Republican</a> senator Josh Hawley questioned Dr Nisha Verma, an Indian-origin obstetrician-gynacologist, whether men could become pregnant. </p><p>In response, Dr Verma did not directly answer the question, instead replying that she treats patients "with many identities". Nisha emphasised on an inclusive approach to patient care.</p>.Texas Senate passes bill to crack down on mail-order abortion pills.<p>The incident occurred during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, to determine the safety of abortion pills and whether existing regulations are sufficient. </p><p>One of the concerns raised during the session was the possibility of men obtaining abortion pills to pressure partners into terminating pregnancies.</p><p>Nisha, who practices in Georgia and Massachusetts, was called to testify by Democratic members of the committee.</p><p><strong>What happened during the hearing?</strong></p><p>The question of whether men can become pregnant was first raised by Senator Ashley Moody. Taking it further, Senator Hawley then pressed Nisha to answer directly.</p><p>“I’m not really sure what the goal of the question is,” said Nisha.</p><p>Hawley responded, “The goal is just to establish a biological reality. You said just a moment ago that science and evidence should control, not politics… Can men get pregnant?”</p><p>Healy said that science should guide medicine and asked Nisha for a clear answer. </p>.US Republican Senator Cramer calls for quick end to Powell probe to restore confidence in Fed .<p>“So can men get pregnant? And you’re a doctor of science. Evidence should guide medicine.”</p><p>To which Nisha replied, “I hesitated there because I wasn’t sure where the conversation was going or what the goal was… I take care of people with many identities.”</p>.<p>Later, she claimed that the questions were 'polarising' and said such yes-or-no questions are often used as political tools.</p><p>However, Hawley continued his arguments, rejecting Nisha's defence. </p><p>“Let me just remind you that you testified a moment ago that science and evidence should control, not politics. So can men get pregnant?”</p>.<p>When Nisha once again refused to give a yes-or-no reply, Hawley said, “It is not polarising to say that women are a biological reality and should be treated and protected as such; that is not polarizing. That is truth… For the record, it is women who get pregnant, not men.”</p><p>Nisha did not directly answer to Hawley's questions. </p><p><strong>Social media reactions</strong></p><p>The exchange has gone viral on social media, where several users criticised Nisha. </p><p>One user wrote, “Well done, no one should take Dr. Verma seriously. This was embarrassing.”</p><p>Another said, “Can ‘Dr.’ Verma really be this embarrassing? She should lose her medical license for not being able to answer a question any 6-year-old could answer. She definitely does not follow the science. I'm shocked she was able to get in much less graduate from med school.”</p><p>A third comment read, “Talk about living in an alternate reality. How is Dr Verma allowed to practice medicine when she(?) can’t answer a fundamental question of biology?”</p>