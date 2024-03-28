Can Trump really use his $7.2 billion fortune?

By Erik Larson, Tom Maloney and Stephanie Lai

“KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!” blared the text message on Sunday to prospective donors from the former US president.

Donald Trump was, of course, referring to one of his most-prized real estate assets, and the risk of it being taken away from him. The message was an attempt to rally supporters to part with their money and ease the pressure that New York Attorney General Letitia James was applying on his finances.

This week brought Trump a reprieve from that pressure. An appeals court on Monday cut his bond by 68 per cent to $175 million in a New York fraud case led by James. On Tuesday, his social-media company debuted in trading, jumping 16 per cent and vaulting his net worth to $7.2 billion — on paper.

His financial strains, however, are far from over.

Trump’s holdings in his eponymous New York tower, the site of his famous 2015 escalator ride to announce his then long-shot bid for the American presidency, are still at risk of being seized if the $454 million verdict against him is upheld on appeal and he doesn’t pay up. So are the other properties that make up a substantial portion of his wealth.

The legal woes, which extend well beyond the New York fraud case, have left Trump in an unusual position: The presumptive Republican presidential nominee and veteran of numerous bankruptcies and failed business ventures has surged up the ranks of the world’s richest people, but also faces the biggest cash call of his career.