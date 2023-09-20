Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Chicago shootout: Parents, 2 children, 3 dogs shot to death

The incident is believed to have taken place in the wee hours of September 17, while the bodies were found later in the night at around 8.40 pm.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 16:59 IST

Follow Us

When police officers stopped by a suburban Chicago home for a welfare check-up, an unexpected series of events was uncovered.

The Romeoville Police found a couple and their two young children, along with the family’s three dogs fatally shot, New York Post reported.

The Quadruple murder is being investigated by the Police. 

The adults are identified as Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two children, 10-year-old Adriel and 7-year-old Diego- both students at Robert C. Hill Elementary, Valley View School District 365U. The incident is believed to have taken place in the wee hours of September 17, while the bodies were found later in the night at around 8.40 pm.

No arrests have been reported yet, but  Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne assured safety in the neighbourhood. He said the police don’t believe the deaths were result of murder-suicide. “Right now we are investigating this as a murder,” he said.

Mr Burne told the Chicago Sun-Times, "Our detectives and crime scene investigators have spent the last 36 hours collecting a tremendous amount of physical evidence. We were able to determine that this was not a random incident, and there was no cause for a shelter-in-place order."

"It is important that we conduct a thorough investigation and we have committed our full resources to that task. The victims deserve that,” Romeoville Mayor John Noak added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 September 2023, 16:59 IST)
World newsUnited StatesUS newsCrimeGun violenceShootoutChicago

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT