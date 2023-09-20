Chicago shootout: Parents, 2 children, 3 dogs shot to death

When police officers stopped by a suburban Chicago home for a welfare check-up, an unexpected series of events was uncovered.

The Romeoville Police found a couple and their two young children, along with the family’s three dogs fatally shot, New York Post reported.

The Quadruple murder is being investigated by the Police.

The adults are identified as Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two children, 10-year-old Adriel and 7-year-old Diego- both students at Robert C. Hill Elementary, Valley View School District 365U. The incident is believed to have taken place in the wee hours of September 17, while the bodies were found later in the night at around 8.40 pm.