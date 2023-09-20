Chicago shootout: Parents, 2 children, 3 dogs shot to death

When police officers stopped by a suburban Chicago home for a welfare check-up, an unexpected series of events was uncovered.
The Romeoville Police found a couple and their two young children, along with the family’s three dogs fatally shot, New York Post reported.
The Quadruple murder is being investigated by the Police.
The adults are identified as Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two children, 10-year-old Adriel and 7-year-old Diego- both students at Robert C. Hill Elementary, Valley View School District 365U. The incident is believed to have taken place in the wee hours of September 17, while the bodies were found later in the night at around 8.40 pm.
No arrests have been reported yet, but Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne assured safety in the neighbourhood. He said the police don’t believe the deaths were result of murder-suicide. “Right now we are investigating this as a murder,” he said.
Mr Burne told the Chicago Sun-Times, "Our detectives and crime scene investigators have spent the last 36 hours collecting a tremendous amount of physical evidence. We were able to determine that this was not a random incident, and there was no cause for a shelter-in-place order."
"It is important that we conduct a thorough investigation and we have committed our full resources to that task. The victims deserve that,” Romeoville Mayor John Noak added.