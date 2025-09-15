Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China throws open its secret military complex to Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari

Zardari, who is on a 10-day visit to China, was also briefed on unmanned aerial vehicles, fully automated units, and integrated command-and-control systems for modern multi-domain operations.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 14:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 14:56 IST
World newsChinaPakistanAsif Ali Zardari

Follow us on :

Follow Us