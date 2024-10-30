Home
Homeworld

Chinese astronauts to conduct experiments in space, including lunar bricks

The spacecraft Shenzhou-19 and its three crew lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China at 4:27 a.m. (2027 GMT), according to state media.
Reuters
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 03:37 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 03:37 IST
World newsChinaSpace

