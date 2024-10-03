Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

CIA expands online recruitment of informants to China, Iran, North Korea

The premier US spy agency posted instructions in Mandarin, Farsi and Korean on its accounts on X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, LinkedIn and the Dark Web on how to contact it securely, a CIA spokesperson said in a statement.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 19:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 19:43 IST
World newsChinaIranUSANorth KoreaCIAspy

Follow us on :

Follow Us