<p>Mangaluru: District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Mangaluru will host the Chief Minister's Mangaluru India International Badminton Tournament from October 27 to November 2.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the tournament. All the preparations have to be made for the success of the tournament as international players will be part of it, he told officials during a preparatory meeting organised by Dakshina Kannada Badminton Association. The Chief Minister is likely to inaugurate the event.</p><p>The tournament will be held at an indoor stadium at Urwa and all the pending works at the stadium should be completed for the international event.</p><p>He directed MCC to focus on beautification in the surrounding areas, repair of roads and footpaths. As Rs 2.75 crore is required for the tournament, funds need to be raised by contacting public sectors including banks and also CREDAI. The Kannada and Culture department should ensure cultural programmes highlighting the culture of the region are organised daily.</p><p>The Minister said schoolchildren and college students should be invited to witness the event. A curtain raiser event can be planned at a beach. Potholes on the airport road should be fixed.</p><p>Association president Sathosh Shetty said the tournament was awarded to the DK association by World Badminton Federation on recommendation of Badminton Association of India and Karnataka Badminton Association. It's a BWF international challenge (global ranking tournament).</p><p>Association General Secretary Supreeth Alva said that about 450 international and national players and 120 technical officials will take part. The event will help in branding Mangaluru as a global sports and tourism hub which in turn will help in boosting local economy and business. It will also help in the development of youth and grassroots sports.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V directed the MCC commissioner to deploy a health inspector at the stadium to ensure that hygiene is maintained in the surrounding areas.</p><p>He directed MSCL officials to ensure that gym equipment at the stadium is ready within 15 days.</p><p>He urged the organisers to mount hoardings at the designated spots identified with the permission of the MCC. Hoardings, cutouts between dividers will not be permitted. An ambulance with a medical officer should be stationed at the stadium during the event.</p>