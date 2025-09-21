Menu
Mangaluru to host International Badminton Tournament from October 27

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the tournament.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 09:30 IST
Published 21 September 2025, 09:30 IST
Karnataka News Mangaluru Badminton

