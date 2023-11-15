Climate activist Greta Thunberg pleads not guilty after arrest at London protest

London: Climate activist Greta Thunberg pleaded not guilty to a public order offence charge in a British court on Wednesday following her arrest last month at an environmental protest in London.

The 20-year-old was detained by police on Oct. 17 after she and dozens of demonstrators locked arms to obstruct the entrances to a hotel where an oil and gas conference was taking place.

Thunberg, wearing a grey T-shirt and black jeans, spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth as the judge at Westminster Magistrates Court set Feb. 1 as the date for her trial.

As she left the court building in central London, a small group of climate demonstrators chanted "Climate protest is not a crime". She made no comments to media.