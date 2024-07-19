Close aide of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda leader Amin ul Haq arrested in Pakistan for sabotage plans

Lahore: Pakistani counter-terror officials have arrested an Al-Qaeda leader, Amin ul Haq, describing him as a close associate of the dead Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the most populous province of Punjab said it had registered a legal case against ul Haq, accusing him of having planned sabotage targeting important installations in the province.