<p>Hanoi: Coffee prices in Vietnam rose this week on concerns over heavy rain from storms ahead of the harvest, traders said on Thursday, although coffee plants suffered no harm from Typhoon Bualoi that swept through the country's northern region. </p><p>In the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing region, farmers sold beans at 116,000 dong to 117,000 dong ($4.40-$4.43) per kg, compared with last week's range of 114,000 dong to 114,500 dong.</p><p>Robusta coffee for January delivery settled up $202, or 5%, at $4,388 a metric ton on Wednesday.</p><p>"Concern about weather conditions in the coffee growing area is one of the reasons driving London prices," said a trader based in the coffee belt. "A storm has formed in the South China Sea and is approaching Vietnam. Although it is forecasted to not directly hit Central Highlands, we still need to keep an eye on it as it may trigger heavy rains." </p>.Super Typhoon Ragasa lashes Hong Kong with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.<p>Another trader said activities remained tepid with some farmers releasing beans from their current crop to make space for the upcoming one. One trader offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at a premium range of $50 per ton to $100 per ton to the January LIFFE contract. Another said there was no differential for deliveries in December.</p><p>In Indonesia, Sumatra robusta coffee beans were offered at a $60 premium to the November and December contracts, up from a $50 premium last week for the same period "due to low coffee stock", a trader said. Another trader said there was no premium for the November contract, compared to a $10 premium last week. A coffee farmer in West Lampung said the current rainy weather in the area was unfavourable for coffee plants' growth.</p><p>"Many coffee cherries have fallen off due to continuous rainfall, which may affect next year's output," said a coffee farmer based in the region.</p>