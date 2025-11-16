<p>Mysuru: KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana said that upgrading MCC to Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Paalike is vital for comprehensive development of Mysuru city and surrounding areas by providing better infrastructure facilities. </p><p>He presented a letter highlighting the importance of upgrading MCC to BMMP to Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy and Mysore City Corporation Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif. Lakshmana and Mysuru district congress committee president (rural) B J Vijay Kumar, even held a meeting with them and discussed about this at ZP Hall in Mysuru on Saturday.</p><p>Lakshmana said, "With upgradation of MCC to BMMP, the wards of Mysuru city will be enhanced from 65 to 120 wards. About 250 layouts around Mysuru city under local bodies like Kadakola, Srirampura, and Belavadi Municipal Councils will come under BMMP. All the areas developed by Mysore Development Authority, and entire 382 square metre area which comes under local area planning of MDA will come under BMMP and the area of Mysuru will be expanded. All the property tax will reach BMMP and the basic infrastructure including electricity, drinking water facility can be improved in all these places. With boost for real estate, more tax will be generated." </p>.Bengaluru's GBA decoded: 5 corporations, 368 wards. Know which ward goes where.<p>He said added that "With this based on the population, city will get more funds from Central and State Governments for development of city and for conservation of heritage strucutres. It is important to have centralised administration to maintain infrastructure systematically, manage waste systematically and maintain cleanliness, security, ease traffic at the heart of the city, improve air, rail connectivity and retain its green city tag. Even as Mysuru is a hub for education, it can be developed further and more education centres can be built. We can focus on improving tourism amenities and further attract more tourists to city, which will help boost the economy of the city further," Lakshmana said. </p>