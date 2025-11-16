Menu
Upgrading MCC to BMMP vital for Mysuru's comprehensive development: M Lakshmana

He presented a letter highlighting the importance of upgrading MCC to BMMP to Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy and Mysore City Corporation Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 17:01 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 17:01 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurumccM Lakshmana

