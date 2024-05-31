Convicted, Trump blames judge, jury and a country ‘gone to hell’

New York: Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty.

For the first time in his 77 years, Donald Trump was a felon. Thirty-four times over, he was told. It was unambiguous. It was certain. It was happening.

Before he emerged into the dimly lit hallway on the 15th floor of that dingy art deco courthouse, he huddled, for a spell, with his team. There was his son Eric Trump and a longtime loyalist, Boris Epshteyn. There was one of his lawyers from a different case, Alina Habba, and also his campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung. They put their heads together, but there was little mystery as to what the message might be. For months, Trump has cast himself as a martyr. And now, the moment had come. It was 5:19 pm.