COP29 kicks off; host asks nations to urgently resolve differences on new climate finance goal

President Mukhtar Babayev emphasised that the New Collective Quantified Goal must be effective and adequate to address the scale and urgency of the problem.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 11:23 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 11:23 IST
World newsClimate ChangeAzerbaijanUnited NationsUnited Nations climate summit

