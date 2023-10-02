Cote d'lvoire looking for direct sale of cocoa products to India

At present, Cote d'lvoire is focusing more on processing and transformation of cocoa into products like cocoa powder and cocoa butter, among others, to ensure better returns to the farmers and expand its cocoa economy. It has capped annual domestic production at 2.5 million tonne. "We are promoting processing of the commodity (as value addition will get us more income) before selling it. We are looking for partnerships and setting up processing facilities," said Colulibaly Siaka Minayaha, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Le Conseil du Cafe-Cacao.