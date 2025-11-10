Menu
Homeworld

Crude bomb explosion outside Bangladesh interim chief Muhammad Yunus' Grameen bank

The attack was one of the many instances of sporadic violence that have hit Dhaka amid brewing tensions in Bangladesh's political landscape.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 10:37 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 10:37 IST
World newsBangladeshMuhammad Yunus

