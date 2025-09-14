Menu
Homeworld

Death toll in Nepal’s anti-graft protests jumps to 72

The ministry's latest updated data showed at least 2,113 people were injured in Nepal’s worst unrest in decades.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 09:32 IST
Published 14 September 2025, 09:32 IST
World newsNepalProtests

