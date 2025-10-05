Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warns India against any future military conflict with Pakistan

<p>Islamabad: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday warned India against any future military conflict with Pakistan, saying a befitting response would be given in case of such hostilities.</p>.<p>Asif's response came days after India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi cautioned Pakistan against any misadventure.</p>.<p>Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday said at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft including US-origin F-16 jets were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor.</p>.<p>India has been maintaining that Pakistan pleaded for ending the hostilities in May after Indian military pounded various Pakistani military infrastructure.</p>.Women's World Cup: No handshake policy followed by India in match against Pakistan.<p>Asif took to social media to respond sharply to what he called provocative statements from New Delhi's top security establishment.</p>.<p>He termed some recent statements by Indian military and political leaders as a "failed attempt" to restore their lost credibility, which in his words was result of “pressure” after defeat in the May clashes.</p>.<p>“The statements of the Indian military and political leadership are a failed attempt to restore their tarnished reputation. After such a decisive defeat with a score of 0-6, if they try again, the score, God willing, will be far better than before,” he wrote.</p>.<p>He, however, did not elaborate what he meant by score of 0-6.</p>