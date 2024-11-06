Democrat Josh Stein wins North Carolina governor's race

Robinson had a history of inflammatory comments even before the CNN report, including referring to homosexuality and transgenderism as "filth" and online posts that questioned the Holocaust. He has defended the "filth" comment and apologized for the "wording" of his antisemitic posts.

Stein, the state's attorney general, will be the first Jewish governor of North Carolina. He has said he will prioritize helping the western part of the state recover after Hurricane Helene devastated the region in September, and has proposed investing more in public education.

Like his Democratic predecessor, Roy Cooper, who was term-limited, Stein is likely to face a Republican-controlled legislature, limiting his ability to push through policies.

North Carolina is also one of seven battleground states in the closely fought presidential race between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. Some Republicans had expressed concern that Robinson's candidacy could damage Trump's chances of carrying the state.