Democrats have no Biden backup plan for 2024 despite age concerns

It normally takes months to set up a presidential campaign and raise the money to run, and deadlines to get on the ballot in consequential states including California, Illinois and Michigan are approaching in the coming weeks.

Democratic officials are united behind the president, despite some trepidation, they say; otherwise big name competitors already would have entered the race.

"Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee and he will beat whichever MAGA extremist the Republicans put forward,” Biden campaign spokesperson Daniel Wessel said, referring to former President Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Trump, 77, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, also faces concerns about his age and a litany of charges including mishandling of classified documents and interfering in the 2020 election, which he lost to Biden. He denies wrongdoing.

Multiple candidates are challenging Trump in the Republican primary race, giving the party built-in alternatives in the unlikely event that Trump drops out.

GOOD OF THE COUNTRY?

To the chagrin of the White House, Biden's age has become a defining part of the 2024 campaign.

David Axelrod, a top White House adviser during Barack Obama's presidency, said Biden needed to decide whether it was smart to run again, after November polling showed him lagging in key swing states against Trump.

"If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's?" Axelrod wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A physical examination in February found Biden healthy and "fit for duty."

Biden has long believed that he is the Democrat most likely to beat Trump, but a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Nov. 7 showed his approval rating at 39%, its lowest since April.

Democrats' primary elections start in February and end in June. They hold their convention in Chicago in August.

Biden is expected to win his party's nomination after an easy primary process. He has a massive lead in polls over declared Democratic challengers Marianne Williamson, a writer, and U.S. Representative Dean Phillips.

If he dropped out after the last primaries in June 2024, delegates would be free to vote for another candidate in Chicago.

Any departure before the convention would almost certainly lead to jockeying among a broad group of presidential hopefuls, including Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom, to convince more than 4,000 Democratic delegates to give them the job.

It would augur a return to a time in which convention delegates truly chose, not just rubber-stamped, their nominee.

"If he drops out before the convention, we will have an old-fashioned convention where the delegates essentially get to make up their mind (on whom to vote for) regardless of who they were elected to represent," said Elaine Kamarck, an elections expert, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington and a member of the Democratic National Committee.

That could spark intraparty warfare, leaving Democrats to mirror Republicans in a battle in which candidates spend time and money fighting each other.

Things get more complicated if for any reason Biden dropped out after the convention. Kamarck, the author of the book "Primary Politics," said the 435 members of the DNC would then meet in a special session to select a nominee.