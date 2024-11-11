Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Democrats need to focus on economic hardships of Americans: Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna

Khanna was one of the key surrogates of Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential run.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 03:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 03:54 IST
World newsUS news

Follow us on :

Follow Us