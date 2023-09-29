DeSantis says he would sign a 15-week abortion ban as president

Other candidates running for the Republican nomination have been more clear. Former Vice President Mike Pence has said he supports at least a 15-week ban. Scott has also suggested he would, at a minimum, sign a 15-week ban. At the same time, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who calls herself “unapologetically pro-life,” has knocked her rivals for what she has said are empty promises, given that Republicans would find it nearly impossible to force such restrictions through a polarized Congress.