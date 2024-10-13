Home
Homeworld

Dhaka police plan extensive security for Bijaya Dashami procession, Durga immersion

A crude bomb was allegedly thrown at a Durga Puja mandap in the Tanti Bazar area of Old Dhaka and although the bomb caught fire, nobody was injured.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 18:39 IST

World newsBangladeshDhakaDurga Puja

