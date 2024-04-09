Divine intervention? Florida woman arrested for shooting spree allegedly 'directed by God'

A Georgia woman was arrested by Florida police on Monday for allegedly going on a shooting spree under the 'direction of God' during the solar eclipse, Fox News reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol apprehended Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, and charged her with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and improper discharge of a weapon.

Law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter in Holmes County. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Celestine, who had checked out of a local hotel, claimed she was carrying out a shooting spree guided by 'God' in connection with the solar eclipse.