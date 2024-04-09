Divine intervention? Florida woman arrested for shooting spree allegedly 'directed by God'

A Georgia woman was arrested by Florida police on Monday for allegedly going on a shooting spree under the 'direction of God' during the solar eclipse, Fox News reported.
The Florida Highway Patrol apprehended Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, and charged her with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and improper discharge of a weapon.
Law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter in Holmes County. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Celestine, who had checked out of a local hotel, claimed she was carrying out a shooting spree guided by 'God' in connection with the solar eclipse.
Driving a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates onto Interstate 10, Celestine allegedly fired at another vehicle shortly after entering the interstate, striking it multiple times. The driver sustained minor injuries from broken glass and a grazing bullet wound but managed to pull over, the report noted.
Continuing westbound, Celestine reportedly shot at another vehicle near the 107-mile marker, injuring the driver. The injured driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities conducted a traffic stop approximately nine miles ahead and arrested Celestine without resistance. Upon searching her vehicle, they found a 9mm handgun and an AR-15.
Celestine was subsequently booked into Holmes County Jail on various charges, including attempted murder, the publication reported.
