Donald Trump faces revised US indictment in election subversion case

Washington: Donald Trump was hit by a new federal indictment on Tuesday in his bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat, with prosecutors narrowing their approach after a US Supreme Court ruling that former presidents have broad immunity form criminal prosecution.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith's team obtained a new indictment in the Washington case.

The revised indictment lays out the same four charges it brought against the Republican former president last year focusing on Trump's role as a political candidate seeking reelection, rather than as the president at the time.