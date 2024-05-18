Donald Trump falsely tells supporters he won Minnesota in 2020

Donald Trump falsely claimed on Friday that he won the 2020 presidential election in Minnesota and he said he would win this year in the state that has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate in over 50 years.

During an address to the Minnesota Republican Party's annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in St. Paul, Trump repeated the unfounded claim that the last presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, a Democrat, was tainted by widespread fraud.

"I know we won (Minnesota) in 2020," Trump said to applause. "We've got to be careful. We've got to watch those votes."

Ahead of their Nov. 5 presidential rematch, Trump campaign officials have publicly and privately insisted that Trump can beat Biden in Minnesota. While an upset in the state appears possible, available polling and the state's political history indicate that the former president faces an uphill battle.