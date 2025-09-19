Drone from Yemen crashes in Israel’s Eilat, Houthis claim responsibility

<p>The Israeli military said that a drone "launched from the east" crashed in the southern city of Eilat after air raid sirens sounded in the area.</p><p>Israel's police said that forces were dealing with the aftermath of the drone crash that resulted in material damage but no casualties.</p><p>Israeli media had reported that the drone had been launched from Yemen and fell in Eilat's hotel zone.</p>.Doha strike turns the heat on Israel.<p>Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for the drone attack, saying in a statement that Eilat "will remain under constant targeting."</p><p>The Iran-alighed group has been firing at Israel and attacking shipping lanes in what it has said is an act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.</p><p>Most of the dozens of missiles and drones launched have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.</p>