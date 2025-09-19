Menu
Homeworld

Drone from Yemen crashes in Israel’s Eilat, Houthis claim responsibility

A drone launched from Yemen crashed in Eilat, causing material damage but no casualties, with Yemen’s Houthi group claiming the attack.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 22:56 IST
Published 18 September 2025, 22:56 IST
