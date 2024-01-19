Eight killed in two-day Israeli raid in West Bank city

West Bank: The Israeli military raided the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank for a second day on Thursday, saying it had killed eight people.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed that six people had died and an organisation which represents those held in Israeli jails - the Palestinian Society Prisoner's Club - said hundreds had been arrested over the two days.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said four had been badly beaten by Israeli forces. Video footage showed many buildings had also been badly damaged or destroyed.

The Israeli-occupied West Bank has seen a surge of violence in parallel to the Gaza war that erupted on Oct. 7 with a shock cross-border killing and kidnapping spree by Islamist Hamas militants in southern Israel.

The Israeli military says it has arrested 2,700 suspects in the West Bank since the start of the war, and that around half belonged to Hamas.

Tulkarm, one of the main crossing points between the West Bank and Israel, has seen repeated raids.