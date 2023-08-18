Elon Musk calls US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ‘promising candidate’

Two-term former Governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Haley had announced her presidential campaign earlier this month. She said that she will contest against her former boss and ex-US President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's nomination.

Singh, meanwhile, announced his decision to run for the post on Thursday.

Ramaswamy had earlier dismissed the standard criticism of Trump Republicans who want to avoid saying anything mean about him: that Trump can’t win the general election. Trump would win, he argues, but it would be a close race, he was quoted as saying by The New York Times. He also went on to say that he is the only candidate who can get a landslide victory in the elections.