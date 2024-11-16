Home
Homeworld

Elon Musk never met envoy: Iran 'surprised' by reports on diplomatic exchange

Iran 'categorically denied' the meeting between billionaire Musk and its envoy in New York, rebutting media reports that the Tesla CEO had met the Iranian diplomat on Monday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 12:25 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 12:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesElon MuskIran

