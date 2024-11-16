Elon Musk never met envoy: Iran 'surprised' by reports on diplomatic exchange

<p>Iran on Saturday "categorically" denied that its United Nations envoy had met with US billionnaire Elon Musk in New York, Iran's official <em>IRNA</em> news agency reported.</p><p>A Foreign Ministry spokesperson "while categorically denying claims made in some American media about a meeting between Elon Musk and Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, expressed surprise at its wide coverage by the American media", <em>IRNA</em> said.</p>.How Elon Musk’s DOGE can actually do some good.<p>The <em>New York Times</em> reported on Thursday that Musk, who is an advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday.</p>