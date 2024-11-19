Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

EU softens stand on major sticking point in Baku climate talks

Developing nations need at least USD 1.3 trillion annually to tackle worsening climate impacts.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 21:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 21:22 IST
World newsEUclimate actionUnited Nations climate summit

Follow us on :

Follow Us