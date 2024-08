Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina issues first statement after ouster, demands punishment for those involved in killings and vandalism

In a statement in Bengali posted by her US-based son Sajeeb Wazed Joy on his X handle, Hasina said that since July, several lives of students, teachers, policemen, journalists, leaders and activists of her Awami League and ordinary people were lost in violence and anarchy.

She mourned their deaths and sought eternal blessings for their souls and conveyed sympathy to the members of bereaved families.

"I sympathise with those like me who continue to live with the pain of losing near and dear ones. I demand a proper investigation to identify those involved in these killings and terror acts, and appropriate punishment for them," Hasina said, recalling the brutal assassination of her family members on August 15, 1975.

The interim government on Tuesday cancelled the national holiday on August 15, marking the assassination of the country's founder and Hasina's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In her statement, Hasina expressed grief over the burning down of the Bangabandhu Museum during the violence, saying the "memory and inspiration, which we had to live, was burnt into ashes”.

"This was an extreme defamation of someone...under whose leadership we became an independent nation. I seek justice from the countrymen for this act,” she said.

Hasina, who is currently in Delhi, urged Bangladeshis to observe the day peacefully, offering wreaths at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum premises and through prayers.

Soon after Hasina resigned and left the country, an angry mob virtually set the museum on fire.

The museum was originally Bangbandhu's private residence, where he was killed along with his family members in a military coup staged by a group of junior officers while Hasina, her two minor children, and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana were in Germany on a short visit.