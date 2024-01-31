Ex-Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan & wife sentenced to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

The verdict, which comes eight days before the February 8 general elections, has increased the legal woes of the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician who is already serving a three-year jail term after being convicted of corruption.

Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) faced numerous troubles before the election starting with the denial of its election symbol, the cricket bat, to the rejection of nomination papers of Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and several other party leaders.