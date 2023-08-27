Explained | How Trump trials present unique challenge, opportunity for Biden campaign

However, sustaining that strategy, during the most contentious and consequential judicial actions in US presidential history, will be severely tested in the coming months, political strategists say.

Expect Trump to use a series of criminal trials from New York City to Georgia and Florida in the months ahead to fuel a campaign deeply rooted in grievance politics. Biden has sought to use a routine schedule of presidential events - promoting the economy and infrastructure investments - to draw a contrast with Trump's chaotic legal woes.

The trials, some carried live on television, are likely to dominate news cycles, providing Trump an unorthodox platform to rally supporters who have put him at the top of the Republican primary field and believe the former president is being politically persecuted, despite the evidence.

Biden’s less dramatic reelection efforts will likely draw less valuable free air time, and any effort to provide some counterprogramming will be complicated by the Democratic president's decision to not wade into the charges or use them to frame the potential dangers to democracy posed by Trump.

“It’s going to be very tricky and a real tough balancing act,” said Jimmy Seagull, a Democratic strategist working on congressional races.

Conviction 'changes everything'

On the plus side for Democrats, the trials will keep the details of Trump's unprecedented actions that led to the serious charges fresh in voters' minds, giving Democrats and Biden an opportunity to provide a sharp contrast.

And all bets are off if Trump is convicted on any of the charges, officials say.

"A conviction changes everything. You will then see a more detailed, forceful effort by the president to connect the crimes to a broader threat to the nation," said a senior Democrat working on Biden's campaign, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.