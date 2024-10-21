Home
world

Explained | What's on the agenda at the COP16 nature summit in Colombia?

Two years after brokering the world's landmark Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, countries now must spell out how they plan to meet more than two dozen globally agreed goals.
Reuters
21 October 2024

21 October 2024
World news

