Explained | Why Donald Trump could be president again despite his legal troubles

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is set to stand trial in New York on Monday on charges that he illegally covered up a hush money payment to a porn star.

But what happens if the jury convicts the former US president and the judge imposes a sentence before the November election?

Would Trump go to prison?

It is not yet known what sentence, if any, the judge may impose if Trump is convicted.

Prosecutors have charged Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The maximum sentence for the charge is 1-1/3 to four years in prison, but in cases involving prison time, defendants are typically sentenced to a year or less.

But Trump would be a first-time offender for a nonviolent crime, and it is rare for people with no criminal histories who are charged solely with falsification of business records to be sentenced to prison in New York. Punishments like fines or probation are more common.

If punished beyond a fine, Trump could be placed under home confinement or subjected to a curfew rather than imprisoned.

As a former president, he has a lifetime Secret Service detail, and the logistics of keeping him safe behind bars could be complicated.

Trump could also be released on bail while appealing a conviction.