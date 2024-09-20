Exploding phone, toxic spray: A timeline of covert Israeli hits

Lebanon has blamed Israel for the sabotage of thousands of pagers that caused them to explode, killing several people and wounding thousands, in an apparent bid to weaken the Islamist militant group Hezbollah.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack, which came after almost a year of cross-border rocket fire between the two sides in a second front to the war in Gaza.

United Nations, government and tech-industry officials were left scratching their heads over how the co-ordinated series of blasts had been carried out, though veterans of Israel’s intelligence agencies Mossad and Shin Bet have opened up about assassinations in the past — some of which required high levels of technical or operational ingenuity.