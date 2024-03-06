F-35’s capstone test report is stamped 'classified' by Pentagon

By Tony Capaccio

The Pentagon’s test office has completed the most comprehensive evaluation yet of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35, the world’s costliest weapons system, but won’t share what it’s found: The report has been marked “classified.”

The test report contains assessments about the fighter jet’s combat effectiveness against a variety of current and future aircraft and air-defense threats. It also assesses how well it can be maintained and its combat-ready status. The test office said the Defense Department “may decide to release an unclassified summary at a future date.”

Asked the Pentagon’s intentions, spokesman Jeff Jurgensen said “the department seeks to be as transparent as possible, consistent with operational security and guidelines that protect controlled and classified information.”

Representative Rob Wittman, chairman of the House armed services subcommittee that oversees the program, said in a statement he looked forward to reviewing the test report and hoped the Pentagon “would be as transparent as possible regarding the US military’s most expensive procurement.” Although many parts “understandably will be classified,” US taxpayers “also deserve to know how their dollars are being spent,” he said.