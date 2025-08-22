<p>Washington: US law enforcement searched former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Trump</a> adviser-turned-critic John Bolton's home in a national security probe, the <em>New York Post</em> reported on Friday, citing an unnamed Trump administration official. </p><p>Federal Bureau of Investigation agents began searching his house in Maryland at 7 a.m. as part of a probe ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, according to the Post. Representatives for the FBI and the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the report. A Bolton representative also could not be immediately reached.</p>.Trump's civil fraud penalty is thrown out by New York appeals court.<p>"NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission," Patel wrote, without mentioning Bolton, in an X post shortly after 7 a.m. that was reposted by a White House spokesman.</p><p>Bolton served as the US ambassador to the United Nations and as the White House national security adviser during President Donald Trump's first term in office. However, since then he has become a critic of the Republican president, calling him unfit to serve.</p><p>The president previously stripped Bolton of protective Secret Service detail that had been assigned after the US Justice Department said Iran had threatened his life.</p>