<p>The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said on Saturday that data showed 10 children had died because of COVID-19 vaccination shots.</p><p>"There were, it appears, 10 deaths of children from the COVID shots. Now this was data that was accumulated during the Biden administration... we're going to make that information available that those cases were reviewed," he told Fox News in an interview. </p><p>The New York Times earlier reported that an internal FDA memo concluded that at least 10 children had likely died because of COVID vaccinations, with myocarditis, or heart inflammation, cited as a possible cause.</p>