Pakistan Election Live: Security official killed in shooting at polling station
Pakistan temporarily suspended mobile phone services on Thursday to strengthen security as voting began in the country's national election, the interior ministry said.
The government's decision comes amidst a rise in militant attacks in the run-up to the election and a day after jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan urged his supporters to wait outside polling booths after voting until results are announced. Stay tuned to DH to get latest updates from Pakistan election.
Security official killed in shooting at one of the polling stations in Tank in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
03:4908 Feb 2024
PML-N likely to emerge as single largest party followed by PPP: Report
03:4908 Feb 2024
Mobile phone services suspended across Pakistan as voting begins
04:5508 Feb 2024
Mumtaz, 86, a voter, speaks to an election worker at a polling station in a school on the day of the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan
Credit: Reuters Photo
04:5508 Feb 2024
Internet blackouts in effect in multiple regions of Pakistan
⚠️ Update: Real-time network data show that internet blackouts are now in effect in multiple regions of #Pakistan in addition to mobile network disruptions; the incident comes on election day and follows months of digital censorship targeting the political opposition 📉 pic.twitter.com/47Yja44TI9
04:3008 Feb 2024
Al Jazeera reports shooting incident at a polling station leading to the death of a polling officer. Voting at the station suspended
04:1608 Feb 2024
The PTI has termed the suspension of mobile services across the country an “infuriating betrayal” by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, reports Dawn
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's flip-flop on internet services during election day is an infuriating betrayal. Shutting down phone service is a deliberate suppression of citizens' rights and a mockery of democracy. #PakistanUnderFascismpic.twitter.com/8OEK3bWsZd