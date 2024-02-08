JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Pakistan Election Live: Security official killed in shooting at polling station

Pakistan temporarily suspended mobile phone services on Thursday to strengthen security as voting began in the country's national election, the interior ministry said. The government's decision comes amidst a rise in militant attacks in the run-up to the election and a day after jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan urged his supporters to wait outside polling booths after voting until results are announced. Stay tuned to DH to get latest updates from Pakistan election.
Last Updated 08 February 2024, 04:55 IST

Highlights
04:3008 Feb 2024

Security official killed in shooting at one of the polling stations in Tank in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

03:4908 Feb 2024

PML-N likely to emerge as single largest party followed by PPP: Report

03:4908 Feb 2024

Mobile phone services suspended across Pakistan as voting begins

04:5508 Feb 2024

Mumtaz, 86, a voter, speaks to an election worker at a polling station in a school on the day of the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan

Credit: Reuters Photo

04:5508 Feb 2024

Internet blackouts in effect in multiple regions of Pakistan

04:4308 Feb 2024

Aseefa Zardari Bhutto casts her vote

04:4108 Feb 2024

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan votes by postal ballot, wife Bushra Bibi misses out

04:3308 Feb 2024

Voting to elect new government under way 

04:3008 Feb 2024

04:3008 Feb 2024

Al Jazeera reports shooting incident at a polling station leading to the death of a polling officer. Voting at the station suspended

04:1608 Feb 2024

The PTI has termed the suspension of mobile services across the country an “infuriating betrayal” by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, reports Dawn

04:1508 Feb 2024

No govt instructions to block internet during polls, says Pakistan Telecom Authority

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that internet services will remain functional on Thursday as the people are voting to elect a new government.

The PTA in a statement on Wednesday said it had not yet received any instructions from the government to shut internet and that services would work without any interruption on Thursday.

03:5408 Feb 2024

Voters arrive at a polling booth in Islamabad, as parliamentary general elections get under way in Pakistan

(Published 08 February 2024, 03:50 IST)
