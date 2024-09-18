Finland's president wants end of single state veto at UN Security Council

Stubb said any member engaging an illegal war, "such as Russia is in right now in Ukraine", should be kicked off.
Moscow has justified its invasion of Ukraine by saying it is creating a buffer against Western aggression and taking territory that is historically Russia's.
Backing Ukraine
Stubb said he knew his Security Council proposals were "beyond what is usually said from small member states", but added that the big nations would otherwise not propose weakening their own influence.
"So they talk the talk, but don't walk the walk," he said, adding he hoped others would help take the plan forward by the UN's 80th birthday next year.
Any changes to Security Council membership need approval by two thirds of the General Assembly, including the five veto powers.
"My basic message is that if countries from the global South, from Latin America, from Africa, from Asia, do not get agency in the system, they will turn their backs against the United Nations. And that we do not want," he said.
The former Finnish prime minister and European parliamentarian, who took office in March as president, urged support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is to address the UN assembly next week about his "victory plan".
"He has informed us that 90 per cent is already there and the 10 per cent that he will present is what will be needed for him to win this war," Stubb said.
He urged Western nations to lift restrictions on use of donated arms that leave Ukraine "with one hand tied behind its back".
"We need to let that hand go and allow Ukraine to do what Russia is doing to it," he said.
Stubb did not give credence to Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats of nuclear escalation. "Last time we saw Putin using aggressive language on nuclear weapons, the global South and China basically told Putin to stop," he said.