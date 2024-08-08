Firefighters battle wildfire in Maui year after historic blaze

Firefighters in Maui were battling to control a small fire on the island Wednesday, a year after a massive blaze killed more than 100 people.
The Maui County Fire Department said the brush fire started in a deep ravine, and two helicopters were dumping water to try to contain it.
At 6 pm, it said that the blaze was contained but that crews would stay on site to "mop up the fire".
Earlier, the Maui Emergency Management Agency had issued evacuation orders for homes in the Akalani Loop and Kalialani Circle.
The number of people and homes impacted by the orders, which were lifted after the fire was contained, was not immediately available.
Memories of the deadly 2023 fires are still fresh in Maui, which suffered widespread destruction.
Many residents are still trying to rebuild their lives after losing their homes and businesses in the disaster.
