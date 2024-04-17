JOIN US
Homeworld

Five bodies found at shootout site in Western Cape province, South Africa

Police said the deaths could be linked to an incident in the early hours of the day where another person was shot and killed in the same vicinity.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 11:48 IST

Johannesburg: South African detectives are probing the circumstances that led to the death of five people in the Khayelitsha township in the country's Western Cape province, the police said on Wednesday.

"At around 06:00 (04:00 GMT) police were summoned to a shooting incident in Ncumu Street where the bodies of four males and one female were discovered with gunshot wounds", the South African Police Service said in a statement.

Police are yet to identify the victims.

(Published 17 April 2024, 11:48 IST)
World newsSouth AfricaCrime

