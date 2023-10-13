Five books by winner of Nobel Prize for literature

Commending Jon Fosse’s body of work, the Nobel Prize team wrote on X, “Jon Fosse presents everyday situations that are instantly recognisable in our own lives. His radical reduction of language and dramatic action expresses the most powerful human emotions of anxiety and powerlessness in the simplest terms.”
The Norwegian dramatist and author won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature. Jon’s oeuvre includes 40 plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children’s books and translations. Metrolife curates a list of his finest work.
Septology
This series catapulted Jon to fame in English-speaking countries. It was published in three volumes as ‘The Other Name’, ‘I Is Another’, and ‘A New Name’ between 2019 and 2021. It tells the story of two painters. They are both named Asle but they lead very different lives. Art, god, identity and family are the larger ideas Jon discusses in the series.
Morning and Evening
This 2000 novella is about a fishing family. The story begins with the birth of Johannes and ends with his death. Between the two life events, the author reflects on themes like family, friendship, memory and identity.
Aliss at the Fire
One night, Aliss decides to leave her grandfather’s house to go and live with her boyfriend. The grandfather lives by the sea while her love interest is stationed in a city. But the grandfather wants Aliss to stay back. Love, longing and loneliness form the heart of the narrative.
Boathouse
Jealousy, betrayal, and death are the overarching themes of this 1998 novel. An unnamed recluse runs into a long-lost childhood friend and his wife, setting the stage for a love triangle.
Scenes from a Childhood
It is a collection of five short fiction stories written between 1987 and 2013. The titular story is loosely inspired by Jon’s own childhood. ‘And then my dog will come back to me’ is the most impressive story of all. Here, a squabble between two neighbours over the death of one’s dog ends up in an unexpected climax.
