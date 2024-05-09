Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan refuses to tender apology over May 9 riots

Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has refused to apologise for the unprecedented May 9 riots, a day after the military ruled out dialogue with his party unless they tendered a public apology over the unprecedented violence.

Khan, who spoke to the media after the court proceedings in the 190 million pounds Al Qadir corruption case at Adiala jail on Wednesday, also said that he was ready to face an inquiry into the sit-in that his Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf party staged in 2014, Dawn newspaper reported.

When asked whether he would apologise for the May 9 violent protest, 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician replied no, saying he was under detention at the time and was unaware of those protests, the report added.

“I condemned the May 9 incidents in front of (former) chief justice Umar Ata Bandial,” he added.

The ex-premier mentioned that he became aware of the protests when he appeared before the then-chief justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial.

Khan has been incarcerated since August last year after he was booked in several cases ranging from corruption to violating the Official Secrets Act.