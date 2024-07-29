Former US Vice President Al Gore endorses Kamala Harris for President

“As a prosecutor, Kamala Harris took on Big Oil companies – and won. As Vice President, she cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the most significant investment in climate solutions in history, the Inflation Reduction Act. That’s the kind of climate champion we need in the White House,” the former vice president said, endorsing Harris.

Earlier, four leading environmental groups also announced their endorsement of Harris' White House bid.

The environmental groups endorsing Harris include the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, the Sierra Club, the NRDC Action Fund, and Clean Energy for America Action.

“Vice President Harris has been at the forefront of protecting our planet from the climate crisis and creating good clean energy jobs that will power our future and grow our middle class. We are deeply honoured to have the support of Vice President Gore and these leading environmental organisations in the fight to protect our planet for our kids and grandkids,” said 'Harris for President' campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

“Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to sell out our future to his friends in Big Oil in exchange for campaign cash. Donald Trump is trying to take us backwards and let oil and gas executives write their own rules - Vice President Harris won’t let that happen,” Rodriguez said.

Endorsing Harris, the four leading environmental, clean energy, and climate organisations said the Biden-Harris administration has done far more to address the climate crisis and environmental injustice than any administration in American history.

“Whether holding polluters accountable as San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General, leading the charge on electric school buses in the US Senate, or casting the deciding vote on the biggest investment ever in climate, clean energy and environmental justice and leading on climate on the world stage as Vice President, Kamala Harris has long been a climate champion,” said LCV Action Fund Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Tiernan Sittenfeld.

“Kamala Harris has been a driving force in delivering the strongest climate action in history. She’s ready to build on those gains from day one as president,” said Manish Bapna, President and CEO of the NRDC Action Fund.

“She championed the policies and investments that are cutting climate pollution, creating jobs, unlocking innovation, strengthening the economy, and protecting vulnerable communities. Harris grasps the urgency and scale of the challenge," Bapna said.

"She’ll advance the climate progress we’ve made at home and internationally. She’ll raise climate ambition to make sure we confront the climate crisis in a way that makes the country more inclusive, more economically competitive and more energy secure,” Bapna added.

“Kamala Harris is a courageous advocate for the people and the planet. From prosecuting polluters as California’s Attorney General to authoring bold climate legislation that would become central to the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, she has worked for decades to combat the climate crisis and protect our health and future,” said Ben Jealous, Sierra Club Executive Director.

“Clean energy is the future of American energy, and we cannot afford to backslide on the historic progress made under President Biden,” said CE4A Action Deputy Executive Director Sarah Mason.

“Vice President Harris is a proven champion and fierce advocate for climate action and clean energy, and we are confident she will carry on the impressive legacy of the Biden-Harris Administration as President,” she said.