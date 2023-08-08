Former US Vice President Pence has qualified for the Republican Primary, his team says

The Pence campaign said it told Fox News - which is hosting the debate - on Monday that it had met the target. Pence is stuck in single digits in opinion polls, far behind former President Donald Trump, who has said he plans to skip the debate.

"Mike Pence made quick and easy work of the donor threshold and he's looking forward to a substantive debate," spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement. "Hopefully, former President Trump has the courage to show up."

As well as Trump, Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, at least five other candidates appeared to be on track to qualify: former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, US Senator Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.